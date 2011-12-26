UPDATE 1-China cuts corn surplus estimate on higher demand, lower imports
* Cuts forecast on corn surplus to 4.41 mln T from 5.11 mln T
Dec 26 (Reuters) -
MAXVALU TOHOKU
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended
Nov 20, 2011 Nov 20, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 68.57 67.81 (+1.1 pct) Operating
169 mln 316 mln
(-46.5 pct) Recurring
85 mln 243 mln
(-64.7 pct) Net loss 1.13 loss 61 mln EPS loss Y65.47 loss Y5.12
NOTE - Maxvalu Tohoku Co Ltd is a supermarket chain
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2655.TK1.
* Cuts forecast on corn surplus to 4.41 mln T from 5.11 mln T
SEOUL, Feb 9 A second strain of foot-and-mouth disease has been confirmed at a dairy farm in South Korea, three days after an outbreak was first reported, the country's agriculture ministry said on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 The initial public offering for tequila maker Jose Cuervo priced at the top of the expected range at 34 pesos per share, two people said on Wednesday, marking the first Mexican IPO since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency.