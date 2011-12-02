Dec 2 (Reuters) -
MATSUMOTO INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012
Apr 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 815 mln
784 mln 2.90
(+3.9 pct) (+3.1 pct) (+2.6%)
Operating loss 445 mln loss 535 mln prft 50 mln
Recurring loss 436 mln loss 519 mln
prft 60 mln Net loss 449 mln loss
579 mln prft 50 mln EPS loss
Y118.89 loss Y153.26 prft Y13.23 Shares
4 mln 4 mln
Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Matsumoto Inc makes albums for schools and
universities.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7901.TK1.