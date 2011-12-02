Dec 2 (Reuters) -

MATSUMOTO INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 815 mln 784 mln 2.90 (+3.9 pct) (+3.1 pct) (+2.6%) Operating loss 445 mln loss 535 mln prft 50 mln

Recurring loss 436 mln loss 519 mln prft 60 mln Net loss 449 mln loss 579 mln prft 50 mln EPS loss Y118.89 loss Y153.26 prft Y13.23 Shares

4 mln 4 mln

Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Matsumoto Inc makes albums for schools and universities.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7901.TK1.