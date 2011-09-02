Sept 2 (Reuters) -

MOROZOFF LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.68 12.99 26.20 (-2.4 pct) (-3.4 pct) (-1.9%) Operating 406 mln 74 mln 720 mln

(+448.1 pct) (-41.3 pct) (+39.8%) Recurring 461 mln 109 mln 730 mln (+321.5 pct) (-38.7 pct) (+43.1%) Net

145 mln 37 mln 220 mln

(+290.3 pct) (+37.5%) EPS Y4.01 Y1.03 Y6.07 Shares 37 mln 37 mln Annual div

Y4.00 Y4.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Morozoff Ltd is a confectionary maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2217.TK1.