Sept 2 (Reuters) -
MOROZOFF LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012
Jan 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.68
12.99 26.20
(-2.4 pct) (-3.4 pct) (-1.9%)
Operating 406 mln 74 mln 720 mln
(+448.1 pct) (-41.3 pct)
(+39.8%) Recurring 461 mln
109 mln 730 mln (+321.5
pct) (-38.7 pct) (+43.1%) Net
145 mln 37 mln 220 mln
(+290.3 pct)
(+37.5%) EPS Y4.01
Y1.03 Y6.07 Shares 37
mln 37 mln Annual div
Y4.00
Y4.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Morozoff Ltd is a confectionary maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2217.TK1.