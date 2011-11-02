Nov 2 (Reuters) -
MAZDA MOTOR CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST
Annual div nil
-Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Mazda Motor Corp is an automaker based in southern
Japan. Strong in sporty cars and small vehicles. If there
is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to
the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7261.TK1.