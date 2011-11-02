Nov 2 (Reuters) -
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 83.85
81.98 174.00
(+2.3 pct) (+9.9 pct) (+5.0%)
Operating 11.94 11.43 22.00
(+4.4 pct) (+7.7 pct)
(+3.2%) Recurring 12.07
11.65 22.15
(+3.6 pct) (+7.1 pct) (+2.6%) Net
7.24 6.41 12.30
(+12.9 pct) (-4.1 pct)
(+10.1%) EPS Y124.25
Y110.12 Y211.14 Diluted EPS
Y124.02 Y110.08
Annual div Y70.00
Y62.00
-Q2 div Y35.00 Y31.00
-Q4 div Y31.00
Y35.00
NOTE - Miraca Holdings Inc is a maker of diagnostic drugs
and equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
