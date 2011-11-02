Nov 2 (Reuters) -
YOROZU CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 48.51
51.85 100.00
(-6.4 pct) (+47.1 pct) (-2.2%)
Operating 4.28 4.65 7.90
(-7.9 pct) (+353.4 pct)
(-14.8%) Recurring 4.12
4.45 8.01
(-7.5 pct) (+360.8 pct) (-12.6%) Net
2.51 2.27 4.75
(+10.4 pct)
(-3.1%) EPS Y137.58
Y133.73 Y236.02 Diluted EPS
Y124.28 Y112.74
Annual div Y19.00
Y18.00
-Q2 div Y9.00 Y9.00
-Q4 div Y9.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Yorozu Corp is a car parts maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
