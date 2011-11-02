Nov 2 (Reuters) -
MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Sales 9.10 9.00 Operating
prft 550 mln loss 100 mln
Recurring prft 570 mln loss 200 mln
Net prft 550 mln loss 150 mln
NOTE - Miyaji Engineering Group Inc was created in
September 2003 by integrating operations of bridge builders
Miyaji Construction and Engineering and Miyaji Iron Works.
