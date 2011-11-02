Nov 2 (Reuters) -

MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.10 9.00 Operating prft 550 mln loss 100 mln Recurring prft 570 mln loss 200 mln Net prft 550 mln loss 150 mln

NOTE - Miyaji Engineering Group Inc was created in September 2003 by integrating operations of bridge builders Miyaji Construction and Engineering and Miyaji Iron Works.