Nov 2 (Reuters) -
OILES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 24.79
24.11 52.20
(+2.8 pct) (+19.2 pct) (+0.9%)
Operating 2.07 2.66 5.40
(-22.1 pct) (+288.5 pct)
(-13.4%) Recurring 2.12
2.63 5.80
(-19.7 pct) (+168.5 pct) (-8.2%) Net
1.24 1.26 3.42
(-1.9 pct) (+116.4 pct)
(-3.3%) EPS Y40.65
Y39.55 Y113.26 Annual div
Y35.00 Y35.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Oiles Corp is a bearing maker.
