Nov 2 (Reuters) -

HANATEN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.06 11.95 28.04 (+17.7 pct) (+11.4 pct) (+13.1%) Operating 853 mln 679 mln 1.64

(+25.5 pct) (+47.7 pct) (+24.4%) Recurring 722 mln 549 mln 1.43 (+31.5 pct) (+56.9 pct) (+35.1%) Net

702 mln 539 mln 1.40

(+30.1 pct) (+35.7 pct)

EPS Y34.55 Y24.80 Y72.58 Annual div

Y5.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

Y5.00

NOTE - Hanaten Co Ltd is a major retailer of used cars.

