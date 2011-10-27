Oct 27 (Reuters) -
NINTENDO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen
NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video
game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. If there
is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to
the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7974.TK1.