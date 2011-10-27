Oct 27 (Reuters) -
SHINKO SHOJI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 59.87
62.10 130.00
(-3.6 pct) (+14.6 pct) (+5.7%)
Operating 1.08 1.19 2.40
(-8.8 pct) (+41.8 pct)
(+14.1%) Recurring 1.15
1.28 2.40
(-9.8 pct) (+87.4 pct) (+12.8%) Net
663 mln 728 mln 1.40
(-8.9 pct) (+107.9 pct)
(+24.3%) EPS Y26.81
Y29.43 Y56.56 Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Shinko Shoji Co Ltd is a trader specialising in
electronic parts.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
