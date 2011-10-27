Oct 27 (Reuters) -

DNA CHIP RESEARCH INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 94 mln 150 mln 650 mln (-37.1 pct) (-5.7 pct) (+9.5%) Operating loss 147 mln loss 159 mln loss 60 mln

Recurring loss 147 mln loss 159 mln loss 60 mln Net loss 148 mln loss 161 mln loss 61 mln EPS loss Y4,394.37 loss Y4,775.94 loss Y1,799.57 Shares

33,897 33,897

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - DNA Chip Research Inc conducts gene research and sells DNA chips.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

