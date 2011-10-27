Oct 27 (Reuters) -
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 521.37
532.56 1.07 trln
(-2.1 pct) (+27.6 pct) (+0.6%)
Operating 80.41 76.14 155.00
(+5.6 pct) (+43.8 pct)
(+3.9%) Recurring 84.33
81.20 165.00
(+3.9 pct) (+45.5 pct) (+2.9%) Net
51.04 62.34 102.00
(-18.1 pct) (+75.5 pct)
(+1.9%) EPS Y120.21
Y146.83 Y240.23 Annual div
Y100.00 Y100.00
-Q2 div Y50.00 Y50.00
-Q4 div Y50.00
Y50.00
NOTE - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of
semiconductor silicon wafer and PVC.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4063.TK1.