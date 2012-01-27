Jan 27 (Reuters) -

OMRON CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 615.00 620.00 Operating 37.00 46.00 Pretax 30.00 43.00 Net 14.00 27.00 NOTE - Omron Corp is a pioneer in automated control equipment. Diversifying into computer systems products and emphasizing FA field.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.)

