Jan 27 (Reuters) -
OMRON CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Sales 615.00 620.00 Operating
37.00 46.00 Pretax 30.00
43.00 Net 14.00 27.00 NOTE
- Omron Corp is a pioneer in automated control equipment.
Diversifying into computer systems products and emphasizing FA
field.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
