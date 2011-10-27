Oct 27 (Reuters) -

OSAKA SECURITIES FINANCE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 1.79 1.66 3.80 (+7.7 pct) (-36.0 pct) (+10.6%) Operating loss 39 mln loss 330 mln prft 100 mln

Recurring prft 99 mln loss 211 mln prft 300 mln Net 434 mln 2.51 600 mln (-82.7 pct) (+750.3 pct) (-81.6%) EPS

Y11.88 Y68.61 Y10.67

Shares 37 mln 37 mln

Annual div

Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Osaka Securities Finance Co Ltd is a securities financing company affiliated to Osaka Securities Exchange.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8512.TK1.