Oct 27 (Reuters) -
OSAKA SECURITIES FINANCE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 1.79
1.66 3.80
(+7.7 pct) (-36.0 pct) (+10.6%)
Operating loss 39 mln loss 330 mln prft 100 mln
Recurring prft 99 mln loss 211 mln
prft 300 mln Net 434 mln
2.51 600 mln
(-82.7 pct) (+750.3 pct) (-81.6%) EPS
Y11.88 Y68.61 Y10.67
Shares 37 mln 37 mln
Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Osaka Securities Finance Co Ltd is a securities
financing company affiliated to Osaka Securities Exchange.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8512.TK1.