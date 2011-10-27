Oct 27 (Reuters) -
CYBER AGENT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
119.58 96.65 130.00
(+23.7 pct) (+2.9 pct) (+8.7%)
Operating 14.35 9.34 17.00
(+53.7 pct) (+108.2 pct) (+18.5%)
Recurring 14.11 9.23 16.70
(+53.0 pct) (+112.2 pct) (+18.3%)
Net 7.32 5.49 8.50
(+33.3 pct) (+333.2 pct) (+16.1%)
EPS Y11,281.91 Y8,473.75 Y13,031.79
Diluted EPS Y11,262.93
Annual div Y3,500.00 Y2,200.00
Y3,500.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y3,500.00 Y2,200.00 Y3,500.00
NOTE - Cyber Agent Co Ltd is an Internet advertising
service company.
