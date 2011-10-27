Oct 27 (Reuters) -

JAPAN FOODS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.01 18.26 33.50 (+4.1 pct) (0.0 pct) (+12.1%) Operating 1.42 1.34 1.17

(+6.1 pct) (+33.4 pct) (+14.6%) Recurring 1.44 1.36 1.20 (+6.5 pct) (+33.8 pct) (+12.6%) Net

812 mln 806 mln 680 mln

(+0.8 pct) (+35.7 pct) (+41.5%) EPS Y159.30 Y158.05 Y133.33 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div

Y27.00 Y27.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y17.00

Y17.00

NOTE - Japan Foods Co Ltd is a beverage maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

