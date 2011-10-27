Oct 27 (Reuters) -

SKYMARK AIRLINES INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 39.75 26.64 81.80 (+49.2 pct) (+26.6 pct) (+41.0%) Operating 9.12 5.89 17.00

(+54.8 pct) (+168.0 pct) (+51.8%) Recurring 7.97 5.50 16.00 (+45.0 pct) (+172.0 pct) (+45.9%) Net

4.47 2.75 8.80

(+62.3 pct) (+38.5 pct) (+39.1%) EPS Y53.20 Y39.54 Y100.72 Shares 91 mln 71 mln Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Skymark Airlines Inc is a discount domestic carrier .

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

