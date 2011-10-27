Oct 27 (Reuters) -
MEISEI ELECTRIC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.86
2.69 10.40
(+6.4 pct) (+7.7 pct) (+29.4%)
Operating 100 mln 95 mln 1.44
(+5.6 pct)
(+79.5%) Recurring 100 mln
88 mln 1.42 (+13.8
pct) (+82.4%) Net
341 mln 63 mln 1.65
(+437.2 pct) (+53.3%)
EPS Y2.85 Y0.45
Y14.03 Diluted EPS
Y2.70 Annual
div nil
nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Meisei Electric Co Ltd produces telecommunications
equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6709.TK1.