Oct 27 (Reuters) -
KIMOTO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.10
12.23 23.50
(-9.3 pct) (+12.6 pct) (-5.2%)
Operating 801 mln 746 mln 1.85
(+7.4 pct) (+732.4 pct)
(+20.6%) Recurring 609 mln
674 mln 1.70 (-9.6
pct) (+555.5 pct) (+12.2%) Net
287 mln 291 mln 880 mln
(-1.4 pct)
(+5.5%) EPS Y10.78
Y10.93 Y32.99 Annual div
Y9.00 Y7.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Kimoto Co Ltd is maker of speciality films for
drafting, surveying and plate making.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7908.TK1.