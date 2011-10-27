Oct 27 (Reuters) -
TECHNO ASSOCIE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 37.97
40.53 83.00
(-6.3 pct) (+27.6 pct) (+5.1%)
Operating 673 mln 998 mln 2.80
(-32.6 pct)
(+50.3%) Recurring 740 mln
1.05 2.90
(-29.4 pct) (+43.7%) Net
513 mln 509 mln 1.70
(+0.7 pct)
(+32.2%) EPS Y26.63
Y26.43 Y88.23 Annual div
Y16.00 Y16.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Techno Associe Co Ltd is a specialised trader of
metalware.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
