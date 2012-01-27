Jan 27 (Reuters) -

NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 331.50 331.50 Operating 43.00 42.00 Recurring 44.50 43.50 Net 31.50 32.00 NOTE - Nomura Research Institute Ltd is a major SI thinktank belonging to large brokerage and financial group Nomura. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4307.TK1.