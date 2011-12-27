BRIEF-Merck announces stoppage of work by a section of workers at Goa
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision
Dec 27 (Reuters) -
RAQUALIA PHARMA INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 682 mln 1.30 Operating loss 1.91 loss 1.51 Recurring loss 1.91 loss 1.50 Net loss 1.92 loss 1.51 NOTE - RaQualia Pharma Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4579.TK1.
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision
* Says the co repurchased 1 million shares for 476 million yen as planned on Feb. 7
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway