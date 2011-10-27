Oct 27 (Reuters) -
CYBER AGENT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
74.14 55.51
(+33.6 pct) (+30.8 pct)
Operating 8.04 3.36
(+139.1 pct)
Recurring 8.13 3.49
(+132.7 pct) Net
5.13 3.32
(+54.5 pct) EPS
Y7,895.58 Y5,116.39 Diluted
EPS Y7,882.30
Annual div Y3,500.00 Y2,200.00 Y3,500.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y3,500.00 Y2,200.00 Y3,500.00
NOTE - Cyber Agent Co Ltd is an Internet advertising
service company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4751.TK1.