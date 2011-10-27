Oct 27 (Reuters) -

CYBER AGENT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

74.14 55.51

(+33.6 pct) (+30.8 pct) Operating 8.04 3.36

(+139.1 pct) Recurring 8.13 3.49

(+132.7 pct) Net

5.13 3.32

(+54.5 pct) EPS

Y7,895.58 Y5,116.39 Diluted EPS Y7,882.30 Annual div Y3,500.00 Y2,200.00 Y3,500.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y3,500.00 Y2,200.00 Y3,500.00

NOTE - Cyber Agent Co Ltd is an Internet advertising service company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4751.TK1.