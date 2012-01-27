UPDATE 2-On visit to London, Peugeot boss offers reassuring words on Vauxhall plants
* Politicians, unions worried over threat to jobs (Updates after meeting with business minister)
Jan 27 (Reuters) -
JAPAN PILE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 47.00 46.00 Operating 700 mln 300 mln Recurring 1.00 600 mln Net 800 mln 500 mln
NOTE - Japan Pile Corporation is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5288.TK1.
* Politicians, unions worried over threat to jobs (Updates after meeting with business minister)
LONDON, Feb 24 Europe's stocks benchmark fell more than 1 percent on Friday while German and French indexes slid by their most in nearly 5 months as jitters in the bond markets over political risk looked to have spilled over into equities.
LONDON, Feb 24 Britain's business minister Greg Clark said he discussed with the chief executive of Peugeot the firm's approach to expand production, rather than close plants, as the French carmaker explores taking over GM's Vauxhall and Opel brands in Europe.