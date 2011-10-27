Oct 27 (Reuters) -
DAIBIRU CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.83
17.39 34.00
(-3.2 pct) (+2.6 pct) (-2.4%)
Operating 5.15 5.09 10.00
(+1.2 pct) (+6.1 pct)
(-2.8%) Recurring 4.58
4.35 8.70
(+5.4 pct) (+3.2 pct) (-2.2%) Net
2.02 649 mln 4.50
(+210.5 pct) (-68.6 pct)
(+21.4%) EPS Y17.29
Y5.57 Y38.58 Annual div
Y11.00 Y11.00
-Q2 div Y5.50 Y5.50
-Q4 div Y5.50
Y5.50
NOTE - Daibiru Corp leases lands and buildings.
