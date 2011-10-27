Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Oct 27 (Reuters) -
SUGIMURA WAREHOUSE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.69 5.01 9.53 (-6.4 pct) (-1.6 pct) (-2.5%) Operating 407 mln 420 mln 760 mln
(-3.1 pct) (-7.9 pct)
(-0.7%) Recurring 364 mln 348 mln 660 mln (+4.7 pct) (-2.4 pct) (+4.3%) Net
208 mln 135 mln 370 mln
(+53.7 pct) (-12.2 pct) (+37.0%) EPS Y13.19 Y8.58 Y23.39 Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Sugimura Warehouse Co Ltd is a major warehousing company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9307.TK1.
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.