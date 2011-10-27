Oct 27 (Reuters) -
FX PRIME CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
2.03 2.34
(-13.4 pct) (+27.4 pct)
Operating 118 mln 246 mln
(-52.1 pct)
Recurring 114 mln 255 mln
(-55.4 pct) Net
62 mln 120 mln
(-47.7 pct) EPS
Y7.77 Y14.52 Shares
8 mln 8 mln Annual div -Q2
div Y2.50 Y3.00
NOTE - FX Prime Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
