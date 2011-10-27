Oct 27 (Reuters) -

FX PRIME CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales

2.03 2.34

(-13.4 pct) (+27.4 pct) Operating 118 mln 246 mln

(-52.1 pct) Recurring 114 mln 255 mln

(-55.4 pct) Net

62 mln 120 mln

(-47.7 pct) EPS

Y7.77 Y14.52 Shares

8 mln 8 mln Annual div -Q2 div Y2.50 Y3.00

NOTE - FX Prime Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8711.TK1.