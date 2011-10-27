Oct 27 (Reuters) -

KAWASAKI SETSUBI KOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.73 8.06 18.00 (-28.9 pct) (+15.6 pct) (-0.2%) Operating nil 237 mln 145 mln

(-99.9 pct) (+64.5 pct) (-54.9%) Recurring 41 mln 243 mln 140 mln (-82.9 pct) (+64.3 pct) (-58.4%) Net

28 mln 196 mln 100 mln

(-85.2 pct) (+21.7 pct) (-61.6%) EPS Y2.42 Y16.38 Y8.35 Shares 12 mln 12 mln Annual div

Y3.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Kawasaki Setsubi Kogyo Co Ltd is an engineering firm.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

