Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Oct 27 (Reuters) -
KAWASAKI SETSUBI KOGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.73 8.06 18.00 (-28.9 pct) (+15.6 pct) (-0.2%) Operating nil 237 mln 145 mln
(-99.9 pct) (+64.5 pct) (-54.9%) Recurring 41 mln 243 mln 140 mln (-82.9 pct) (+64.3 pct) (-58.4%) Net
28 mln 196 mln 100 mln
(-85.2 pct) (+21.7 pct) (-61.6%) EPS Y2.42 Y16.38 Y8.35 Shares 12 mln 12 mln Annual div
Y3.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Kawasaki Setsubi Kogyo Co Ltd is an engineering firm.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1777.TK1.
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.