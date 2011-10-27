Oct 27 (Reuters) -

KYOEI SANGYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 30.84 33.43 63.00 (-7.7 pct) (+9.3 pct) (-3.6%) Operating 98 mln 503 mln 830 mln

(-80.4 pct)

(+5.3%) Recurring 19 mln 413 mln 650 mln (-95.2 pct) (+3.5%) Net

32 mln 362 mln 550 mln

(-91.1 pct) (+317.7%) EPS Y1.05 Y11.89 Y18.02 Annual div

Y4.00 Y4.00 -Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00

-Q4 div Y2.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Kyoei Sangyo Co Ltd is trading company mainly dealing in electronic equipment and materials.

