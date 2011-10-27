Oct 27 (Reuters) -
TATSUMI CORPORATION
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.68
2.82 5.60
(-4.8 pct) (+36.6 pct) (-3.5%)
Operating 53 mln 113 mln 140 mln
(-53.3 pct)
(-48.7%) Recurring 35 mln
105 mln 130 mln (-66.5
pct) (-54.5%) Net
14 mln 91 mln 70 mln
(-83.7 pct)
(-68.9%) EPS Y2.49
Y15.24 Y11.67 Shares 6
mln 6 mln Annual div
Y3.00
Y5.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Tatsumi Corporation is an automobile parts maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7268.TK1.