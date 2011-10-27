Oct 27 (Reuters) -

TATSUMI CORPORATION

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.68 2.82 5.60 (-4.8 pct) (+36.6 pct) (-3.5%) Operating 53 mln 113 mln 140 mln

(-53.3 pct) (-48.7%) Recurring 35 mln 105 mln 130 mln (-66.5 pct) (-54.5%) Net

14 mln 91 mln 70 mln

(-83.7 pct) (-68.9%) EPS Y2.49 Y15.24 Y11.67 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y3.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Tatsumi Corporation is an automobile parts maker.

