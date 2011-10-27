Oct 27 (Reuters) -

CENTURY21 REAL ESTATE OF JAPAN LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.54 1.69 3.21 (-8.4 pct) (+34.0 pct) (-5.9%) Operating 436 mln 386 mln 872 mln

(+13.1 pct) (-12.7 pct)

(+4.6%) Recurring 467 mln 405 mln 938 mln (+15.2 pct) (-15.0 pct) (+4.6%) Net

243 mln 228 mln 530 mln

(+6.8 pct) (-13.6 pct) (+5.3%) EPS Y11,513.70 Y10,781.01 Y25,053.18 Shares 22,650 22,650 Annual div Y15,000.00 Y15,000.00 -Q2 div Y7,500.00 Y7,500.00

-Q4 div Y7,500.00 Y7,500.00

NOTE - Century21 Real Estate of Japan Ltd engages in franchise chain operation for real-estate brokerage.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8898.TK1.