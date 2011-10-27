Oct 27 (Reuters) -
CENTURY21 REAL ESTATE OF JAPAN LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.54
1.69 3.21
(-8.4 pct) (+34.0 pct) (-5.9%)
Operating 436 mln 386 mln 872 mln
(+13.1 pct) (-12.7 pct)
(+4.6%) Recurring 467 mln
405 mln 938 mln (+15.2
pct) (-15.0 pct) (+4.6%) Net
243 mln 228 mln 530 mln
(+6.8 pct) (-13.6 pct)
(+5.3%) EPS Y11,513.70
Y10,781.01 Y25,053.18 Shares
22,650 22,650
Annual div Y15,000.00
Y15,000.00
-Q2 div Y7,500.00 Y7,500.00
-Q4 div Y7,500.00
Y7,500.00
NOTE - Century21 Real Estate of Japan Ltd engages in
franchise chain operation for real-estate brokerage.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
