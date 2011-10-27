Oct 27 (Reuters) -
KOMATSU LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 985.87
859.76 2.05 trln
(+14.7 pct) (+33.1 pct) (+11.2%)
Operating 132.95 103.91 282.00
(+27.9 pct) (+425.2 pct)
(+26.5%) Pretax 130.24
100.11 276.00
(+30.1 pct) (+442.5 pct) (+25.6%) Net
94.68 63.76 186.00
(+48.5 pct) (+677.8 pct)
(+23.4%) EPS Y97.82
Y65.89 Y192.99 Diluted EPS
Y97.74 Y65.85
Annual div Y42.00
Y38.00
-Q2 div Y21.00 Y18.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y21.00
NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction
machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6301.TK1.