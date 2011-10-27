Oct 27 (Reuters) -

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 129.00 125.00 Operating 850 mln nil Recurring loss 300 mln loss 700 mln Net loss 550 mln loss 1.00 NOTE - Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co Ltd was formed from the merger of Mitsui Construction and Sumitomo Construction on April 1, 2003 . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1821.TK1.