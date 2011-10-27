Oct 27 (Reuters) -
OSAKA TITANIUM TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 28.64
14.47 63.20
(+97.9 pct) (-16.6 pct) (+87.2%)
Operating prft 3.36 loss 1.41 prft 7.80
Recurring prft 2.78 loss 1.89 prft
7.00 Net prft 1.57 loss
2.00 prft 3.90 EPS prft
Y42.59 loss Y54.37 prft Y105.98 Shares
37 mln 37 mln
Annual div
Y35.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Osaka Titanium Technologies Co Ltd produces and
sells titanium sponge, high-purified titanium.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5726.TK1.