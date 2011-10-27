Oct 27 (Reuters) -

OSAKA TITANIUM TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 28.64 14.47 63.20 (+97.9 pct) (-16.6 pct) (+87.2%) Operating prft 3.36 loss 1.41 prft 7.80

Recurring prft 2.78 loss 1.89 prft 7.00 Net prft 1.57 loss 2.00 prft 3.90 EPS prft Y42.59 loss Y54.37 prft Y105.98 Shares

37 mln 37 mln

Annual div

Y35.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Osaka Titanium Technologies Co Ltd produces and sells titanium sponge, high-purified titanium.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

