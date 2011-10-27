Oct 27 (Reuters) -
KYOCERA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 604.27
637.39 1.23 trln
(-5.2 pct) (+31.7 pct) (-2.9%)
Operating 67.76 81.76 125.00
(-17.1 pct) (+823.0 pct)
(-19.8%) Pretax 75.57
89.49 140.00
(-15.6 pct) (+421.9 pct) (-18.8%) Net
46.77 61.96 87.00
(-24.5 pct) (+609.9 pct)
(-28.9%) EPS Y254.93
Y337.62 Y474.23 Diluted EPS
Y254.93 Y337.62
Annual div Y120.00
Y130.00
-Q2 div Y60.00 Y60.00
-Q4 div Y70.00
Y60.00
NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker,
highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
capacitors.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
