Oct 27 (Reuters) -
SO-NET ENTERTAINMENT CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 45.28
43.51 94.50
(+4.1 pct) (+23.9 pct) (+6.7%)
Operating 4.30 3.66 10.00
(+17.6 pct) (+18.7 pct)
(+20.8%) Recurring 4.85
3.75 10.40
(+29.3 pct) (+23.6 pct) (+28.4%) Net
2.11 1.44 4.20
(+47.0 pct) (+15.1 pct)
(+14.7%) EPS Y8,261.58
Y5,620.99 Y16,435.91 Diluted EPS
Y8,197.04 Y5,602.96
Annual div Y3,600.00
Y3,300.00
-Q2 div Y1,800.00 Y1,500.00
-Q4 div Y1,800.00
Y1,800.00
NOTE - So-Net Entertainment Corp is the operator of So-net
brand Internet access service.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3789.TK1.