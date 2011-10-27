Oct 27 (Reuters) -

WEST JAPAN RAILWAY CO

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 628.12 595.63 1.28 trln (+5.5 pct) (+0.8 pct) (+5.6%) Operating 60.39 64.69 96.00

(-6.7 pct) (+47.4 pct)

(0.0%) Recurring 44.70 49.68 67.50 (-10.0 pct) (+80.1 pct) (-2.1%) Net

25.76 28.76 40.00

(-10.4 pct) (+67.9 pct) (+14.3%) EPS Y133.05 Y148.54 Y206.57 Annual div

Y80.00 Y8,000.00 -Q2 div Y40.00 Y4,000.00

-Q4 div Y4,000.00

Y40.00

NOTE - West Japan Railway Co is a major railway company spun off from former Japanese National Railway privatised and divided in April 1987 .

