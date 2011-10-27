Oct 27 (Reuters) -
JUPITER TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
276.30 267.75 370.00
(+3.2 pct) (+8.9 pct)
Operating 57.23 49.17 73.00
(+16.4 pct) (+9.3 pct) Pretax
55.23 46.75 69.50
(+18.1 pct) (+11.9 pct) Net
29.78 28.64 37.50
(+4.0 pct) (+32.9 pct) EPS
Y4,300.57 Y4,149.80 Y5,415.74
Diluted EPS Y4,298.63 Y4,144.81
NOTE - Jupiter Telecommunications Co Ltd is a major
cable-television company.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
