Oct 27 (Reuters) -

WARE HOUSE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.68 4.66 9.40

(-17.5 pct) Operating

prft 409 mln loss 14 mln prft 530 mln

Recurring prft 417 mln loss 3 mln prft 530 mln

Net loss 265 mln loss 155 mln loss 230 mln EPS loss Y26.76 loss Y15.69 loss Y23.18 Shares 11 mln 11 mln Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Ware House Co Ltd operates video/CD rental stores, game arcade centres.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4724.TK1.