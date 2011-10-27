Oct 27 (Reuters) -
WARE HOUSE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.68
4.66 9.40
(-17.5 pct) Operating
prft 409 mln loss 14 mln prft 530 mln
Recurring prft 417 mln loss 3 mln prft 530 mln
Net loss 265 mln loss 155 mln
loss 230 mln EPS loss Y26.76
loss Y15.69 loss Y23.18 Shares
11 mln 11 mln Annual
div nil
nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Ware House Co Ltd operates video/CD rental stores,
game arcade centres.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4724.TK1.