Oct 27 (Reuters) -
NIHON M AND A CENTER INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.97
2.23 5.28
(+33.2 pct) (+21.2 pct) (+5.4%)
Operating 1.46 1.01 2.20
(+44.7 pct) (+35.7 pct)
(-3.6%) Recurring 1.48
991 mln 2.20 (+48.9
pct) (+27.7 pct) (+1.3%) Net
851 mln 564 mln 1.25
(+50.9 pct) (+27.9 pct)
(+4.1%) EPS Y12,772.01
Y8,482.76 Y18,755.25 Diluted EPS
Y12,772.01 Y8,467.11
Annual div Y7,000.00
Y6,500.00
-Q2 div Y3,500.00 Y3,000.00
-Q4 div Y3,500.00
Y3,500.00
NOTE - Nihon M and A Center Inc is the full company name.
