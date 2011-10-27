Oct 27 (Reuters) -

NIHON M AND A CENTER INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.97 2.23 5.28 (+33.2 pct) (+21.2 pct) (+5.4%) Operating 1.46 1.01 2.20

(+44.7 pct) (+35.7 pct)

(-3.6%) Recurring 1.48 991 mln 2.20 (+48.9 pct) (+27.7 pct) (+1.3%) Net

851 mln 564 mln 1.25

(+50.9 pct) (+27.9 pct) (+4.1%) EPS Y12,772.01 Y8,482.76 Y18,755.25 Diluted EPS

Y12,772.01 Y8,467.11

Annual div Y7,000.00

Y6,500.00 -Q2 div Y3,500.00 Y3,000.00

-Q4 div Y3,500.00 Y3,500.00

NOTE - Nihon M and A Center Inc is the full company name.

