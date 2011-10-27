Oct 27 (Reuters) -

OMRON CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 303.26 297.91 620.00 (+1.8 pct) (+28.2 pct) (+0.4%) Operating 22.71 24.44 46.00

(-7.1 pct)

(-4.2%) Pretax 21.07 23.52 43.00 (-10.4 pct) (+3.1%) Net

13.00 14.99 27.00

(-13.3 pct) (+0.8%) EPS Y59.06 Y68.09 Y122.68 Diluted EPS

Y59.06 Y68.09 Annual div -Q2 div Y14.00 Y14.00

NOTE - Omron Corp is a pioneer in automated control equipment. Diversifying into computer systems products and emphasizing FA field.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

