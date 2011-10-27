Oct 27 (Reuters) -

FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 305.34 297.49 720.00 (+2.6 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+4.5%) Operating loss 5.56 loss 11.00 prft 22.00 (+84.6%) Recurring loss 9.83 loss 16.69 prft 20.00

(+176.8%) Net

loss 5.40 prft 1.65 prft 12.00 (-20.6%) EPS loss Y7.56 prft Y2.31 prft Y16.79 EPS

Y2.31 Annual div -Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00

NOTE - Fuji Electric Co Ltd was formed in October 2004 by integrating operations of four Fuji Electric group companies.

