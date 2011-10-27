Oct 27 (Reuters) -
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 471.41
446.19 985.00
(+5.7 pct) (+10.0 pct) (+7.6%)
Operating 24.70 20.25 59.00
(+22.0 pct) (+75.9 pct)
(+19.6%) Recurring 25.16
20.53 57.50
(+22.6 pct) (+106.6 pct) (+19.1%) Net
13.30 8.86 28.00
(+50.1 pct) (+364.6 pct)
(+18.8%) EPS Y25.47
Y16.86 Y53.62 Diluted EPS
Y25.46
Annual div Y14.00
Y13.00
-Q2 div Y7.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd is a major chemical maker
and resin processor.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
