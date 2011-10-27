Oct 27 (Reuters) -
HITACHI KOKUSAI ELECTRIC INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 65.51
64.05 144.00
(+2.3 pct) (+40.4 pct) (+0.9%)
Operating 1.95 1.43 7.00
(+35.9 pct)
(+76.9%) Recurring 2.14
1.70 7.00
(+26.0 pct) (+89.8%) Net
905 mln 1.64 5.00
(-44.7 pct)
EPS Y8.80
Y15.91 Y48.63 Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc is an information
equipment maker affiliated to Hitachi Ltd (6501.T).
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6756.TK1.