Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Oct 27 (Reuters) -
TAIYO KOKI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.42 1.27 5.50 (+90.7 pct) (+99.1 pct) (+32.5%) Operating prft 173 mln loss 244 mln prft 350 mln (+227.9%) Recurring prft 150 mln loss 267 mln prft 310 mln
(+411.2%) Net
prft 147 mln loss 270 mln prft 300 mln
(+457.1%)
EPS prft Y50.60 loss Y93.12 prft Y103.18 Shares 3 mln
3 mln Annual div
Y10.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
Y10.00
NOTE - Taiyo Koki Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6164.TK1.
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.