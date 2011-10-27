Oct 27 (Reuters) -

TAIYO KOKI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.42 1.27 5.50 (+90.7 pct) (+99.1 pct) (+32.5%) Operating prft 173 mln loss 244 mln prft 350 mln (+227.9%) Recurring prft 150 mln loss 267 mln prft 310 mln

(+411.2%) Net

prft 147 mln loss 270 mln prft 300 mln

(+457.1%)

EPS prft Y50.60 loss Y93.12 prft Y103.18 Shares 3 mln

3 mln Annual div

Y10.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

Y10.00

NOTE - Taiyo Koki Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

