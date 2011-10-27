Oct 27 (Reuters) -
GOLDCREST CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.19
12.67 52.10
(+75.2 pct) (-53.4 pct) (+1.8%)
Operating 3.25 1.99 7.00
(+63.5 pct) (-62.9 pct)
(+167.1%) Recurring 2.93
1.38 6.10
(+111.8 pct) (-69.9 pct) (+357.6%) Net
1.68 1.69 3.50
(-0.2 pct) (-36.3 pct)
(+110.1%) EPS Y47.22
Y47.31 Y98.12 Annual div
Y40.00 Y40.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Goldcrest Co Ltd is a condominium developer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8871.TK1.