Oct 27 (Reuters) -
RIKEN VITAMIN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 36.57
39.26 77.00
(-6.9 pct) (+2.2 pct) (-1.2%)
Operating 1.40 3.10 3.20
(-54.8 pct) (+24.5 pct)
(-42.8%) Recurring 1.49
3.12 3.20
(-52.3 pct) (+22.6 pct) (-44.0%) Net
786 mln 1.18 2.00
(-33.4 pct) (-9.2 pct)
(+78.0%) EPS Y34.71
Y52.14 Y88.26 Annual div
Y36.00 Y36.00
-Q2 div Y18.00 Y18.00
-Q4 div Y18.00
Y18.00
NOTE - Riken Vitamin Co Ltd is a producer of nutritional
supplements and foodstuffs.
