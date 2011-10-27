Oct 27 (Reuters) -

BIOFERMIN PHAMACEUTICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.56 4.38 9.10 (+4.0 pct) (+0.8 pct) (+0.3%) Operating 1.35 1.32 2.33

(+2.7 pct) (+3.7 pct)

(-3.0%) Recurring 1.39 1.36 2.38 (+2.3 pct) (+5.1 pct) (-3.8%) Net

819 mln 791 mln 1.40

(+3.5 pct) (+3.9 pct) (-0.9%) EPS Y68.59 Y66.27 Y117.20 Shares 12 mln 12 mln Annual div

Y60.00 Y60.00 -Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00

-Q4 div Y30.00

Y30.00

NOTE - Biofermin Phamaceutical Co Ltd is a specialized manufacturer of Biofermin, medicine for intestinal disorders.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

