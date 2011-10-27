Oct 27 (Reuters) -
BIOFERMIN PHAMACEUTICAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.56
4.38 9.10
(+4.0 pct) (+0.8 pct) (+0.3%)
Operating 1.35 1.32 2.33
(+2.7 pct) (+3.7 pct)
(-3.0%) Recurring 1.39
1.36 2.38
(+2.3 pct) (+5.1 pct) (-3.8%) Net
819 mln 791 mln 1.40
(+3.5 pct) (+3.9 pct)
(-0.9%) EPS Y68.59
Y66.27 Y117.20 Shares 12
mln 12 mln Annual div
Y60.00
Y60.00
-Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Biofermin Phamaceutical Co Ltd is a specialized
manufacturer of Biofermin, medicine for intestinal disorders.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4517.TK1.