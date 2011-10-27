Oct 27 (Reuters) -
KEIHANSHIN BUILDING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.58
6.52 13.00
(+0.8 pct) (+5.3 pct) (-1.0%)
Operating 2.35 2.57 4.30
(-8.7 pct) (+22.1 pct)
(-14.0%) Recurring 1.84
2.13 3.40
(-13.6 pct) (+13.8 pct) (-17.5%) Net
813 mln 1.19 2.00
(-31.4 pct) (+114.0 pct)
(+12.8%) EPS Y18.09
Y26.36 Y44.47 Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Keihanshin Building Co Ltd leases office buildings.
